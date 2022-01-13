Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDO. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.

TSE WDO opened at C$11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

