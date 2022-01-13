Brokers Offer Predictions for NVIDIA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

NVDA opened at $279.99 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.88 and a 200-day moving average of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $699.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

