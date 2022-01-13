Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

