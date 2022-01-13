adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.50.

ADDYY stock opened at $145.67 on Monday. adidas has a one year low of $137.64 and a one year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

