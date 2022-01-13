Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARGTF. boosted their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

