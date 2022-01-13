Credit Suisse Group Boosts B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Price Target to 675.00

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to 675.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.61.

BMRRY stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This represents a yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

