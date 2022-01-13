Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $140.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $119.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of AMBA opened at $160.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average of $150.71. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

