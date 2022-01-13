Cowen Lowers Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.82.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,169 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

