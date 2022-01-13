Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UN01. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.41 ($40.24).

ETR UN01 opened at €40.61 ($46.15) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion and a PE ratio of -3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.26. Uniper has a 1-year low of €28.24 ($32.09) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

