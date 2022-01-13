$0.23 EPS Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Travelzoo posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,213. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

