SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.23

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.23 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.61). SIG shares last traded at GBX 45.84 ($0.62), with a volume of 950,103 shares.

SHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.65) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of £541.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.67), for a total value of £39,935 ($54,207.95).

SIG Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

