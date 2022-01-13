UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UBS Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.07. UBS Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UBS Group will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UBS Group.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

