Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.45. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 649,330 shares.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$172.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.