Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.32. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 28,696 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

