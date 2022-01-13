Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.32. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 28,696 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
