Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €180.45 ($205.06).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €108.80 ($123.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -89.37. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The business has a 50-day moving average of €134.33 and a 200-day moving average of €137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.