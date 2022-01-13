Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €180.45 ($205.06).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €108.80 ($123.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -89.37. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The business has a 50-day moving average of €134.33 and a 200-day moving average of €137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

