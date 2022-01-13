Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) & Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Head to Head Review

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 5.41% -3.95% -2.28% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

91.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Plaza Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.54%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Plaza Retail REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $294.12 million 7.45 -$15.68 million $0.14 185.00 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Plaza Retail REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.