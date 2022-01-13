Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €139.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHER. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €156.50 ($177.84).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €85.50 ($97.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.10. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €114.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

