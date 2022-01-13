Warburg Research Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.57 ($50.65).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.