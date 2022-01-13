Head-To-Head Survey: CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.8% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CDK Global and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lyft 0 8 22 0 2.73

CDK Global currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.16%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $69.94, suggesting a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than CDK Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.06 $1.03 billion $8.55 5.06 Lyft $2.36 billion 6.11 -$1.75 billion ($3.71) -11.42

CDK Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 61.80% 119.09% 10.23% Lyft -43.05% -68.30% -21.76%

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.