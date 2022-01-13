Investors Purchase Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

