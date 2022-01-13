Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,197.79

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,197.79 ($29.83) and traded as high as GBX 2,227 ($30.23). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,213 ($30.04), with a volume of 2,442,476 shares trading hands.

REL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.94) to GBX 2,540 ($34.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.98) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.58) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,359.27 ($32.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.82 billion and a PE ratio of 31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,352.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,197.79.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

