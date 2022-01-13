Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

CTVA stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.