Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Amarin in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. Amarin has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.25.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.7% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

