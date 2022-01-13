Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Invesco in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.