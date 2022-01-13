Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.