BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $29.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

