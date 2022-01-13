Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DTRUY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.