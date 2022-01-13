Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,900.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CNSWF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,458.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,754.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,200.45 and a 52 week high of $1,919.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,750.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,690.11.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.