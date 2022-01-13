Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

