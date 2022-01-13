Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $4.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

NYSE:AMG opened at $161.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.