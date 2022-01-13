JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €27.60 ($31.36) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JDE Peet’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

