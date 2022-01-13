Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Downgraded by Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEMTF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

