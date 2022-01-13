PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

