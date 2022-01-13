Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $442.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $37,638.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

