Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Livent stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -282.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Livent by 26.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
