Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Raymond James raised their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Livent stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -282.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Livent by 26.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

