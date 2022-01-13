Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.50 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SCU opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 164.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 265.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after buying an additional 106,781 shares during the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.