Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADRNY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

