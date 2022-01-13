Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Buy

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KDNY. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

KDNY stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $644.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 129.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 145.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2,422.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

