DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.09. DHI Group shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 750,924 shares traded.

DHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get DHI Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $294.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,792 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 525,965 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 436,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.