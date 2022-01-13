Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Community Bank System stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

