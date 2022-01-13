Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.32. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 27,644 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

