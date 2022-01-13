Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report $11.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $15.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $17.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 million to $28.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $37.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Zymeworks stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $669.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

