$61.02 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $61.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.25 million and the lowest is $57.80 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $41.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $222.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $273.53 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $302.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE EPRT opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

