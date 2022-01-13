Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

