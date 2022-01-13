Stock Traders Buy High Volume of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Call Options (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,648 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,224% compared to the typical volume of 286 call options.

Shares of NYSE BPT opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.73%. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

