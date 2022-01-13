Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 177,630 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,286% compared to the typical volume of 7,444 call options.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after acquiring an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

