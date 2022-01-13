Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

