Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at CIBC

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $28.90 on Monday. Winpak has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.