CIBC Cuts Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$36.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.89.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$25.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$498.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

