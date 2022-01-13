Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Decreased by Analyst

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.